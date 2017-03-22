|
South Boston News & Record
and Mecklenburg Sun
Mecklenburg County elementary school upgrades on hold
03/22/17 - 6:30 am
Supervisors push back at $20 million request for outdated buildings
Former supervisor remembered as ‘true gentleman’
03/22/17 - 6:28 am
Tommy Brankley, ED-8 rep, dies at 85
What city and country need alike: A strategy to help those in crisis
03/22/17 - 6:10 am
Lady Comets slip past Franklin 5-4
03/23/17 - 5:24 am
TAKING THE FIELD FOR A TRIBUTE TO CASEY
News & Record
Mecklenburg Sun
More contenders emerge for Halifax County school board, board of supervisors races
Halifax County trustees set to chose interim ED-7 member
Herndon named top superintendent
Halifax County jobless rate rises as workforce continues to shrink
