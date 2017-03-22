The News & Record
South Boston News & Record
and Mecklenburg Sun
Home   •   News   •   Sports   •   Classifieds   •   Community   •   Entertainment   •   Health   •   Obituaries   •   Opinions   •   Weather
Advertising | Contact | Register
Advanced Search
News

Mecklenburg County elementary school upgrades on hold

03/22/17 - 6:30 am
Supervisors push back at $20 million request for outdated buildings

Former supervisor remembered as ‘true gentleman’

03/22/17 - 6:28 am
Tommy Brankley, ED-8 rep, dies at 85

What city and country need alike: A strategy to help those in crisis

03/22/17 - 6:10 am
- More News

Sports

Lady Comets slip past Franklin 5-4

03/23/17 - 5:24 am
- More Sports

A&E

- More A&E

Community

- More Community

Opinion

- More Opinion
News & Record | Mecklenburg Sun

TAKING THE FIELD FOR A TRIBUTE TO CASEY

South Boston NewsSouth Boston NewsSouth Boston News
Corbin Pulliam, mother of late Comet student-athlete Casey Nicole Pulliam, is consoled by members of the girls soccer program before a memorial game played last night at Halifax County High School. (David Conner II photos)
03/23/17 - 5:33 am
Months after fatal crash, friends remember fallen teammate
News & Record
Mecklenburg Sun

Advertising Flyer

Find out how you can reach more customers by advertising with The News & Record and The Mecklenburg Sun -- in print and online.

© 2017 by The News & Record, South Boston, VA | RSS